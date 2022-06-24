GIRL – Magda and Vaughan Marshall, Antigonish
7 Days to Canada Day!
The Town and County are partnering for a full day of celebrations for Canada Day. We are kicking things off with a Pancake Breakfast from 8:30-10:30AM at St. Ninian Place.
Happy Birthday Cameron Angevine of Pitchers Farm Road, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we've got a voucher with your name on it, drop into the radio station Monday - Friday from 9 - 5 to claim and then to Tim's you go to get your treats, ENJOY!!!
June 24 Subway trivia: When people were asked to name a food they love, but just can’t handle in the morning, the #1 answer was fish. What was #2? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
University professor gets recognition from US Open Champion10:52 am | Read Full Article
Recently crowned US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick praised the help he received from his coaches, including a local professor. StFX University sports bio-mechanics professor Sasho MacKenzie was named dropped by Fitzpatrick when the pro golfer was asked about how he improved his game. MacKenzie is one of the co-designers of the Stack System, a tool […]
Canso coach named coach of the year7:18 am | Read Full Article
Hockey Nova Scotia announced Brent O’Handley as the winner of the 2022 coach of year award for rec-c-level. A grade 12 student at Guysborough Academy, O’Handley joined the Canso Minor Hockey Association when he was 5, and went on to play with the Novas, the Cabot Highlanders, and was an affiliate with the Cape […]
