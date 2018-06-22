Yard sale June 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1053 Clydesdale Road.
Come on by the Shine Factory to get your vehicle all shined up!! They do a magnificent job, I'll be here until 3, feel free to stop by and chat or grab a snack! I've got old Dutch chips and water from superstore!
We are having a great time at Eat Together Day at Atlantic Superstore, Antigonish! Pop on by and get something to eat, there's some great looking hot dogs and corn on the cob! Better hurry before Paul here eats them all!
A new flood plain study is set for the Town of Antigonish11:06 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish Town Council is conducting a new flood plain study. Mayor Laurie Boucher said it’s something that has been in the budget for a little while. Boucher said they don’t have a time table yet as to when they expect to hear results. Facebook Twitter
Tax rates are up in the Town of Antigonish10:35 am | Read Full Article
The Municipality of the Town of Antigonish set its tax rates and operating budget last night. Both the residential and commercial tax rates went up by three cents, bringing them to $1.09 per $100 of assessment and $2.61 per $100 of assessment respectively. The operating budget is $10,445,936.26. Mayor Laurie Boucher said, through a number […]
Koszkulics Inducted into the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fa...1:56 pm | Read Full Article
Management for the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame recently to announced the 10 new inductees, including one local man, who will comprise the Class of 2018. George Koszkulics, from New Glasgow, was inducted in the Competitor/Builder, Stock Car category. Koszkulics started racing in 1974 and, in 2018, is still competing. He has multiple wins as a driver at numerous […]