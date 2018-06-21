Pop up sale June 23 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at 11 Arbor Drive.
There will be an early dismissal at the Inverness Education Centre/Academy. Students will begin dismissing at 2:00 PM, due to a problem with the physical plant.
StFX busy with preparations for Special Olympics2:18 pm | Read Full Article
With a little over a month ago left to go for 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games, staff at St. FX University are busy preparing to welcome more than one thousand athletes. St. FX will be the major hub for the games, with the student residences serving as the athletes village. The University also […]
Two Local Students to experience a month-long enrichment pro...11:40 am | Read Full Article
A pair of local students were among the close to 1,000 students taking part in this year’s SHAD Program. Brian Yang, a Grade 11 student at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School was selected to take part in this year’s SHAD program at the University of Calgary starting July 1. Kaitlyn Kavanaugh, a grade 11 student […]
Koszkulics Inducted into the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fa...1:56 pm | Read Full Article
Management for the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame recently to announced the 10 new inductees, including one local man, who will comprise the Class of 2018. George Koszkulics, from New Glasgow, was inducted in the Competitor/Builder, Stock Car category. Koszkulics started racing in 1974 and, in 2018, is still competing. He has multiple wins as a driver at numerous […]