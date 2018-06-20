Yard sale June 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1981 Pleasant Valley Road.
RCMP in Antigonish County charge a New Brunswick motorist with Impaired Driving charges following a single vehicle crash yesterday. https://t.co/z8LNLGuJe7
Check out those stands (and seatbacks!) We can’t wait to cheer on our @StFXAthletics teams this fall, and @SpecialO2018 next month!
New Brunswick Motorist faces Impaired Driving Charges follow...1:08 pm | Read Full Article
A New Brunswick man faces charges related to a single vehicle collision on the 104. Before 8 a.m. yesterday, Antigonish District RCMP responded to an incident on Highway 104 in Beaver Mountain involving a 2013 Nissan Rogue striking a guardrail while heading east. The collision caused extensive damage to the vehicle and the driver was […]
Antigonish County officials waiting for word from Provincial...12:42 pm | Read Full Article
Warden Owen McCarron said the county is still waiting to hear back from the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal in regards to the Beech Hill intersection. The Warden said the department did a traffic study on the busy intersection, noting council was told the study is at the executive level at the […]
Local runners Perform well in the Johnny Miles Running Event...10:49 am | Read Full Article
Dave MacLennan of Scotsburn has won the 12th Johnny Miles Marathon in New Glasgow. MacLennan crossed the finish line in a time of 2 hours 47 minutes and 36 seconds, ahead of Matthew White of Dartmouth and Ian Blokland of Camrose, Alberta. Amelia Fraser of Whitehorse was the top female finisher in the race. Raymond […]