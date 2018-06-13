Yard Sale June 23 from 8 a.m. to noon at 56 Somers Road.
Parks Canada has cleared the Cheticamp River following a landslide, allowing salmon to continue their migration. (Photo: Charles Cusson/ASF)
MacDonald to head the Council of Nova Scotia University Pres...2:07 pm | Read Full Article
StFX University President Dr. Kent MacDonald is the new chair of the Council of Nova Scotia University Presidents or CONSUP. MacDonald said the council represents the interests of the 10 universities in Nova Scotia and ensure they maintain the economic and social impact they’ve had for well over 100 years. MacDonald said CONSUP […]
Parks Canada clears Landslide in the Cheticamp River1:52 pm | Read Full Article
Debris from a landslide in the Cheticamp River has been cleared. Rob Howey, resource conservation manager for Cape Breton Highlands National Park, said the landslide took place on May 27. Howey said park officials and the Cheticamp River Salmon Association got together to survey the area, which he said was adjacent to the Cheticamp Campground, […]
Cape Breton West Islanders and Weeks Major Midgets Players C...7:44 am | Read Full Article
A number of local hockey players heard their name called in the Maritime Junior Hockey League draft over the weekend. Cape Breton West defenseman Jack Morris was selected second overall by the St. Stephen Aces while his teammate Sean Stewart went two rounds later to the Pictou County Weeks Crushers. Pictou County Weeks Midget AAA […]