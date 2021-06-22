Moving Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1739 Route 344, Port Shoreham, Guysborough County
The St. Peter’s branch of East Coast Credit Union is currently closed due to a power outage in the area. We will provide an update once available.
Restore time estimated around 1:15 pm.
June 22:
East Richmond Education Centre, students will begin dismissing at 10:30 due to a power outage
The town of Antigonish will soon issue a request for proposals for its proposed solar garden. Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town is ready to go as soon as they receive word on funding from the provincial and federal government. The site, a former dump site in Brierly Brook, cannot be used for anything else. […]
RCMP say one person was taken to hospital following a crash on Highway 19 at Port Hood. Police say officers, firefighters and EHS were called to the scene at 7:30 Monday night. RCMP say a car travelling south had been turning left into a parking lot when it was struck by a pick-up truck heading […]
Head coach Ben Berthiaume announced the signing of NCAA transfer forward Maggy Burbidge from the Robert Morris University Colonials in the College Hockey America (CHA) conference. A native of Falmouth, N.S., Burbidge played two seasons with the Pennsylvania-based team, earning CHA rookie all-star status last season, and CHA playoff Most Valuable Player honours this year. […]