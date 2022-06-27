Listen Live
June 27 is “Canadian Multiculturalism Day”, an opportunity to celebrate the country’s diversity and to appreciate contributions of various multicultural groups and communities to Canadian society. Here's a link: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/celebrate-canada/multiculturalism-day.html
June 27:
Late Bus
132, Inverness, James MacNeil, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, 30 minutes late this morning
June 27 Subway Trivia:
55% of people admit they have lied about THIS to avoid hurting someone’s feelings. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Antigonish mayor excited for the summer6:37 am | Read Full Article
With a number of summer events set to return to Antigonish after an almost two year hiatus, Mayor Laurie Boucher said there is good reason to be excited. During last week`s regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council, members heard from Nova Scotia Summerfest lead Ray Mattie about the plans for two nights worth […]
MP Sean Fraser touts conversion therapy ban6:09 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said he is proud of the ban on conversion therapy that came out of the session of parliament that ended last week. Parliament unanimously passed the ban late last year, and criminal code sanctions began in January. He said all Canadians should be able to support the idea that it […]
Sports Roundup – June 265:43 am | Read Full Article
The B-C Lions, led by Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke’s record night, won their second lopsided game in as many starts Saturday with a 44-3 decision against the visiting Toronto Argonauts. It was the Argos’ first loss of the C-F-L regular season. In the earlier game, the Calgary Stampeders improved to 3 and 0 with a […]