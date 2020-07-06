GIRL – Katlyn Snow and Dustin Fitzpatrick, East Tracadie Road
Spring Lobster Fishing Season in Southern Gulf of St. Lawren...3:39 pm | Read Full Article
The President of the Gulf Nova Scotia Bonifide Fishermen’s Association, Duane Boudreau says the just completed lobster fishing season in the southern Gulf of St, Lawrence was more successful than expected. However Boudreau says if you compare it to last year it was a disappointment. The season wrapped up over the weekend. It started two […]
Province announces one new case of COVID-193:03 pm | Read Full Article
There is one new case of COVID-19 in the province. Public Health officials say the new case is related to travel outside Canada. The individual is not a resident of Nova Scotia but was passing through the province from the United States to Prince Edward Island. As they are still within the 14-day isolation period […]
Hockey Nova Scotia announces Rebound Plan to Get Players Saf...4:13 pm | Read Full Article
Hockey Nova Scotia has a plan in place to get kids back on the ice. Last week, the province’s governing body for hockey released its Rebound plan with the goal of getting players back on the ice safely. Hockey Nova Scotia president Arnie Farrell said they based the plan on information from the Nova Scotia […]