Lost: Male Grey Cat, about 6 months old with a lean build. Lost on Hawthorne Street near Hawthorne Convenience. Last seen wearing a white flea-collar. Dearly missed by his family and praying for a safe return. Call 902-318-8022.
Antigonish Town Council approved 22-23 municipal budget of $11,788,431 in operating costs and a capital project plan valued at $ 2,294,375. Budget approval comes with a $0.01 tax rate increase for residential and commercial properties. Read more: https://townofantigonish.ca/council-approves-2022-2023-municipal-budget.html
Property tax rates in Richmond County are rising. At a special meeting last night, Richmond County Municipal Council approved its 2022/23 budget, which includes a four cent tax increase. Highlights in the budget include an increase in its mandatory contributions for services such as policing, education and housing of over $210,000. In a release, the […]
Nourish Nova Scotia has named Pictou County resident Lindsay Corbin as the Coordinator of the Nova Scotia Coalition for Healthy School Food. Corbin helped create Nourish in 2012 and helped coordinate Nourish Your Roots fundraisers in Pictou County. The Nova Scotia coalition, which is connected to the national coalition of healthy school food, is advocating […]
It’s back, the first race of the year and here’s how to get your tickets FREE!!! Facebook Twitter