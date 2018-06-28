Yard sale June 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 17805/17795 Cross Roads Country Harbour.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Eastern Counties Regional Library Port Hawkesbury Branch is CLOSED today Thursday June 28, 2018
work is being done on the Guysborough landfill12:41 pm | Read Full Article
Council is getting some work done on its landfill. During last week’s regular monthly meeting of council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, members awarded a contract for over $4.3 million to Zutphen Contractors Inc for upgrades to the municipality’s landfill site. Guysborough CAO Barry Carroll said the contract is for a cap […]
Guysborough is set to officially open the CLC1:24 pm | Read Full Article
Friday is ribbon cutting day in Guysborough. The Municipality of the District of Guysborough will officially mark the grand opening of the Chedabucto Lifestyles Complex with a grand opening on June 29. Festivities will include the unveiling of the Steve Smith turf soccer field and track facility. Activities throughout the weekend will include the ribbon […]
Koszkulics Inducted into the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fa...1:56 pm | Read Full Article
Management for the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame recently to announced the 10 new inductees, including one local man, who will comprise the Class of 2018. George Koszkulics, from New Glasgow, was inducted in the Competitor/Builder, Stock Car category. Koszkulics started racing in 1974 and, in 2018, is still competing. He has multiple wins as a driver at numerous […]