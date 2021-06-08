GIRL – Emily Doyle and Cory Avery, Larry’s River
Pictou County Council met last night and discussion focused on Fire Department funding and the hiring of a fire co-ordinator. http://bit.ly/3cr1LlL
Residents of Mulgrave will be voting in a plebiscite in August on poultry and farm animals in the town. http://bit.ly/3pxUQwx
Tearmann Society Executive Director Donna Smith to Retire in...9:22 am | Read Full Article
A well-known community leader in Pictou County is retiring. Donna Smith will be stepping down from her position as the Executive Director of the Pictou County Tearmann Society for Abused Women in July. Smith has served in a number of roles with Tearmann over the years, beginning as a house counsellor in 2002. Smith served […]
Fire Department Funding and the Hiring of a Fire Co-ordinato...9:18 am | Read Full Article
Debate over fire departments dominated the discussion at Pictou County council’s monthly meeting. A report from the Fire Liaison committee presented recommendations following a months-long Fire Review study, commissioned to look at the county’s volunteer fire departments. Two motions were brought to the floor: the hiring of a fire co-ordinator by the county to help […]
Sports Roundup – June 65:44 am | Read Full Article
Right place, right time for Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders. Barzal batted a puck out of the air and past goalie Tuukka Rask with 6:57 left in the third period, and the Isles went on to beat the Boston Bruins 4-1. That second-round playoff series is now tied 2-2. The Tampa Bay Lightning […]