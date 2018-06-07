Yard sale June 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at 15 Alex Terrace, Antigonish.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Some distressing findings in research led by @stfxuniversity Psychology professor Dr. Kara Thompson in a ten year study on marijuana use by youth. https://t.co/K7rD9Nt2UV
The town of Port Hawkesbury is holding the line on property tax rates. https://t.co/FMJKbZGckk
St. FX Psychology Professor discovers Troubling Findings on ...1:42 pm | Read Full Article
A St. FX University Psychology Professor has discovered some concerning results from a ten year study on cannabis use by Canadian Youth. Two new studies followed the patterns of marijuana use across a decade in Canadian youth. It found those who use cannabis early and continue to use it often are more likely than their peers […]
Town of Port Hawkesbury Planning a Trail to Connect NSCC to ...12:35 pm | Read Full Article
During Tuesday’s meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, NSCC Strait Campus principal Tom Gunn thanked council for the active transportation greenway trail the town is going to build to connect the NSCC and Embree’s Island to the downtown core. Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said building the trail is something that probably should have been done […]
Reports suggest Ryan MacLellan will be Traded to Acadie-Bath...12:25 pm | Read Full Article
Multiple media reports out of Quebec state an Antiognish native will change teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The reports state Memorial Cup Champs Acadie-Bathurst Titan are trading Sydney native Mitchell Balmas to the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. In exchange, Acadie-Bathurst will receive the rights to Antigonish’s Ryan MacLellan as well as a […]