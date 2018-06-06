Yard sale June 9 at 8 a.m. at 12 Crockett Court, Antigonish.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
What's your favourite #TeamNS summer sport? https://t.co/Ahu6NIYdgA
The Port Hood Library is closed today, Wednesday June 6, 2018 due to staff illness.
Inverness County puts former School Board Office on the Mark...10:52 am | Read Full Article
Inverness County Council is planning to sell one of its assets formerly used by the Strait Regional School Board. The building, the former board office in Port Hastings will be sold at market value, as it is no longer needed by the municipality. Facebook Twitter
Port Hawkesbury Paper Officials Speak to Inverness County Co...10:50 am | Read Full Article
Andrew Fedora, Leader in Sustainability and Outreach at Port Hawkesbury Paper, popped into Inverness Council’s June meeting to give a quick update on his Point Tupper operation. He said myths and misconceptions about the forestry industry exist, and he’d like to do all he can to clear them up. He acknowledged that PHP does clear […]
Reports suggest Ryan MacLellan will be Traded to Acadie-Bath...12:25 pm | Read Full Article
Multiple media reports out of Quebec state an Antiognish native will change teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The reports state Memorial Cup Champs Acadie-Bathurst Titan are trading Sydney native Mitchell Balmas to the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. In exchange, Acadie-Bathurst will receive the rights to Antigonish’s Ryan MacLellan as well as a […]