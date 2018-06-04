Yard sale June 9 at 10 a.m. at 984 Taylor’s Road, Pomquet.
The Nova Scotia Community College will begin convocation exercises this week. Convocation at campuses in Stellarton and Port Hawkesbury will be Thursday. https://t.co/fsKHQVi5XG
The Canso Branch Library is closed for the remainder of the day due to a power outage.
NSCC to Hold Convocation Ceremonies Starting this Week2:21 pm | Read Full Article
It’s a busy time at the Nova Scotia Community College as 45-hundred students in 13 campuses will graduate from their programs. Over the next two weeks, there will be 21 Convocation ceremonies. The first Convocation is tomorrow morning at the Annapolis Valley campus in Middleton, where the NSCC’s School of Access will confer an honourary […]
St. FX President Reflects on University’s Past and Fut...12:56 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX President Kent MacDonald told a local audience a recent meeting with a former faculty member caused him to pause on the university’s historic past and where it is going. MacDonald spoke at the President’s Gala, an annual event where the university recognizes individuals and groups who have contributed to the university over the […]
Reports suggest Ryan MacLellan will be Traded to Acadie-Bath...12:25 pm | Read Full Article
Multiple media reports out of Quebec state an Antiognish native will change teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The reports state Memorial Cup Champs Acadie-Bathurst Titan are trading Sydney native Mitchell Balmas to the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. In exchange, Acadie-Bathurst will receive the rights to Antigonish’s Ryan MacLellan as well as a […]