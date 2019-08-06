Junior B and C Players in Province to Wear Full Face Shields for 2019-2020 Season

Following a push by Hockey Canada, Hockey Nova Scotia made full face shields mandatory for Junior C and Junior B hockey for the coming season.

Adam Rodgers, president for the Strait Pirates Junior B hockey club, said clubs received word of the change last month at the junior B league AGM.

He said reaction to the rule at the AGM table was mixed, noting it caught people by surprise. Some were pleased with the improved safety. Others brought up the price for supplying the full masks to players, though Rodgers noted there is Hockey Canada funding to offset the cost

Rodgers said he feels the switch will change the nature of the game but they won’t know how much until the season starts. Training camp for the Pirates will begin next month.