The 4th annual Junior B Bulldogs Scramble is set for Saturday, July 16th, with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. People looking to register can email jrbulldogsgolf@gmail.com or call 902-870-5868.

There is limited availability so people are asked to register as soon as possible. There is a $10,000 hole-in-one challenge as well as gross and door prizes. The event is being held at the Antigonish Golf and Country Club.