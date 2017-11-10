Junior Hockey game tonight to be more inclusive for those with Sensory Processing Issues

and Human Services class at Dr. JH Gillis will hold a quiet game tonight; a hockey matchup where fans will not cheer, shout, clap or audibly make any noise. Tonight’s game for the Antigonish Farmers Mutual Jr. B Bulldogs will be much quieter than normal, and that’s thanks to a grade 12 class from the area. The Healthand Human Services class at Dr. JH Gillis will hold a quiet game tonight; a hockey matchup where fans will not cheer, shout, clap or audibly make any noise.

That’s because a problem was identified in the community; some people with sensory processing issues cannot attend the games because of too much audible stimulation. Student Erin Cartwright says that the class decided to make the game as inclusive as possible:

Instead, at tonight’s game, Cartwright says fans are encouraged to bring bristol board to write slogans and chants on. There will be few PA announcements throughout the evening, and the anthem will also be done using sign language.