Junior Hockey game tonight to be more inclusive for those with Sensory Processing Issues
Posted at 10:55 am on November 10, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Tonight’s game for the Antigonish Farmers Mutual Jr. B Bulldogs will be much quieter than normal, and that’s thanks to a grade 12 class from the area. The Health and Human Services class at Dr. JH Gillis will hold a quiet game tonight; a hockey matchup where fans will not cheer, shout, clap or audibly make any noise.
That’s because a problem was identified in the community; some people with sensory processing issues cannot attend the games because of too much audible stimulation. Student Erin Cartwright says that the class decided to make the game as inclusive as possible:
Instead, at tonight’s game, Cartwright says fans are encouraged to bring bristol board to write slogans and chants on. There will be few PA announcements throughout the evening, and the anthem will also be done using sign language.
Another student in the Health and Human Services class, Lauryn Landry says that they are hoping to spark change in the community, and broader:
Landry says all of the grade 12 Health and Human Services class will attend the game with shirts that say “Silence the Night”. Two quiet rooms will be setup for anyone who needs a quiet space, a no flashing lights or music will be used through the evening.