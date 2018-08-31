Kaion Julien-Grant named to CFL Prospect List

StFX receiver Kaion Julien-Grant is ranked 14th in the recently released CFL prospect list ahead

of next year’s draft.

Julien-Grant, a fourth-year student athlete, was one of 11 USports atheletes named on the list of the top 20 potential picks as released by the CFL’s scouting bureau. It is the first such list of the season.

The news was welcomed by Julien-Grant, who said he had aims of playing professionally when he took up football.

As for the X-Men’s chances this year, Julien-Grant said he feel confident in the team, especially if they continue to improve each week