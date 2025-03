X-Women Hockey forward Kamdyn Switzer is the St. FX Female Athlete of the Week.

The fourth year Health student from Stittsville, Ontario was named the AUS Playoff MVP as the X-Women swept the best of three championship series with UNB 2-0. Switzer scored by winning goal for the X-Women in their 2-1 double overtime victory in game one. She scored another game winning goal for St. FX in the third period of game 2, edging UNB 2-1.