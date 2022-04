Antigonish native and Saint Mary’s Huskies Hockey forward Kara MacLean has been named the

school’s Female Rookie of the Year.

A highly recruited player, MacLean exceeded expectations and was named to the AUS All-Rookie Team. In 20 games this season she tied for second on the Huskies and among all AUS first year players with 17 points, and tied for the league lead in game winning goals with five.