Listen Live

Listen Live

Katherine Brien begins New Role as President and CEO of Atlantic University Sport

Sep 14, 2026 | Sports

Katherine Brien is the new president and CEO of Atlantic University Sport. 
 
The Nova Scotia native played basketball at Mount Saint Vincent University before making sports a career, working with the Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, the Maple Leafs, NBA Canada, Basketball Nova Scotia, the University of Victoria, and most recently serving as the head of performance sport at the University of Essex in England. She said her passion for university sport is what brought her to the AUS, and urged residents to support their local university sports teams.  
 
 
Brien said she looks forward to speaking directly with student athletes and getting their perspectives on their experiences to help understand how to best enhance those experiences. She said the AUS punches above its weight in terms of the caliber of athletes, adding part of her goal is understanding what the AUS does well and finding the potential gap,

Other Sports Stories

Sports Roundup – September 13

Sep 13, 2026

LOCAL SPORTS AUS: Acadia dropped the X-Men 24-15 in a tight defensive battle at STFX Stadium in front of 1400 fans. Turnovers proved costly for the X-Men as they gave up five interceptions and a fumble. STFX Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game receiver Ayres Perry had...

Sports Roundup – September 12

Sep 12, 2026

LOCAL SPORTS AUS: The X-Women Rugby team picked up their second win in a row with a high scoring 59-36 victory over the visiting UPEI Panthers in front of over 700 fans at STFX Stadium in their home opener. X-Women freshman second row Emem Akpan scored 17 points on...

X-Men Soccer Ranked 5th in USports Top 10

Sep 9, 2026

With a two-win start to open their season, STFX X-Men Soccer are ranked fifth in the nation in the first USports top 10 ranking of the new school year. STFX defeated Mount Allison 3-0 on Friday night and beat CBU 3-2 on Sunday. 

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.