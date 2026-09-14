Katherine Brien begins New Role as President and CEO of Atlantic University Sport

Katherine Brien is the new president and CEO of Atlantic University Sport.

The Nova Scotia native played basketball at Mount Saint Vincent University before making sports a career, working with the Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, the Maple Leafs, NBA Canada, Basketball Nova Scotia, the University of Victoria, and most recently serving as the head of performance sport at the University of Essex in England. She said her passion for university sport is what brought her to the AUS, and urged residents to support their local university sports teams.