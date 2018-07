Antigonish native Ryan Kearney will be Nova Scotia’s Flag Bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Games. The Opening Ceremonies will be on July 31st. The Games continue until August 4th. Kearney won gold in Golf for Nova Scotia in the Special Olympics Games in Vancouver four years ago. Kearney says winning gold was a big thrill.

Kearney says he’s excited with the honour of carrying the flag for his province and to compete in Nationals at home.