Keating Centre Main Ice Surface Will Soon By Ready for Use

The facility manager at the Keating Centre says they are hoping the main ice surface will be

ready for use by Thursday.

Kevin Benjamin, manager of facilities for ancillary services with the Keating Centre, said the loss of power during Fiona on September 24 caused both ice surfaces to melt. He said power was restored by Monday, the 26th, and then they were able to get started.

Benjamin said they haven`t started on the auxiliary ice surface yet but will get on it after the main surface is ready to go. He said estimated next Thursday as the ETA for the second ice surface.