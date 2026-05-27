Keiran Madden and Avah Landry named as 2026 Youth Inductees into the Port Hawkesbury Sports Wall of Fame

The Port Hawkesbury Sports Wall of Fame announced Keiran Madden and Avah Landry as the 2026 Youth Inductees in recognition of their outstanding athletic achievements, leadership, and dedication to community sport.

They will receive their awards in a formal presentation at council, at 7pm on June 2, 2026.

A post on the town’s social media states Madden has distinguished himself as both an accomplished athlete and a committed volunteer within the local sports community. Over the years, he has generously given his time helping coach 8U baseball and volunteering at Whitty’s Sports Camp, demonstrating a passion for mentoring and encouraging young athletes.

His dedication and performance earned him several school athletic honours during the 2024–25 season, including Top Pitcher in Baseball, the Coach’s Award for Basketball, MVP for Badminton, MVP for Table Tennis, and MVP for Softball.

He represented the Cape Breton Ramblers at the Senior Little League Canadian Championships and was a member of the Sydney Blue Jays U18AA team that captured the 2025 Provincial Championship and advanced to the Atlantic Championships.

The post also states Landry demonstrated exceptional leadership, athletic excellence, and dedication to growing opportunities for young athletes in the community. She has volunteered her time assisting with the “Girls at Bat” introduction to baseball program and helping coach practices for the U13A Pirates, sharing her knowledge and passion for sport with younger players.

On the ice, she served as Captain of the Cape Breton Lynx U18AAA team in the Maritime Girls Hockey League, where she was the team’s leading scorer, finished among the league’s top five scorers, and was named a First Team All-Star. She was also selected as a team lead for the Hockey Nova Scotia High Performance Program for U16 Female Hockey, highlighting her leadership abilities and elite level of play.

During the 2025–26 school year, Avah participated in soccer, softball, and hockey, while earning the Top Offensive Player award for hockey during the 2024–25 school season.