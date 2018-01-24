Keith MacDonald to Become Inverness County Municipality CAO

The Municipality of the County of Inverness have announced their new CAO. Keith MacDonald has done extensive work with the Cape Breton Partnership, where he served as their CAO. MacDonald, originally from Mabou worked with the partnership for the past 10 years.

MacDonald says he brings a large skillset from his community economic development background, and he looks forward to developing Inverness even more:

MacDonald replaces Joe O’Connor, who retired from the Municipality back in October. MacDonald will move over to the new position on February 26th.