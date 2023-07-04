Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Kelloway says Guysborough Transit Announcement is another example of Collaboration Between Two Levels of Government

This entry was posted in News on .

 Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says it’s another example of collaboration

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway.

between the federal and provincial governments. 

 Recently, Kelloway and  Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow announced a combined commitment of more than $181,000 to the Transit Association of Guysborough.  The federal government is providing $144,807 through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, and the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $36,202.  The money will help the Transit Association of Guysborough purchase an electric vehicle, a hybrid wheelchair-accessible van and two charging stations.

 

Kelloway says Guysborough County is a large area and there’s a need to ensure seniors, students and those living with disabilities have affordable and accessible transportation.

Kelloway says getting the job done is what Nova Scotians want.

 