Kelloway says Guysborough Transit Announcement is another example of Collaboration Between Two Levels of Government

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says it’s another example of collaboration

between the federal and provincial governments.

Recently, Kelloway and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow announced a combined commitment of more than $181,000 to the Transit Association of Guysborough. The federal government is providing $144,807 through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, and the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $36,202. The money will help the Transit Association of Guysborough purchase an electric vehicle, a hybrid wheelchair-accessible van and two charging stations.

Kelloway says Guysborough County is a large area and there’s a need to ensure seniors, students and those living with disabilities have affordable and accessible transportation.

Kelloway says getting the job done is what Nova Scotians want.