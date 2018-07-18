Kenny Wallace declared winner of IWK 250 after three drivers were disqualified from Race

There’s been a change in the final results of the IWK 250 at Riverside International

Speedway. Officials with the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour says after a post -race inspection, it has disqualified three cars for unapproved carberators including first place finisher Cassius Clark and runner up Dave O’Blenis. With the disqualifications, NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace, who finished third in the race has been declared the winner of the event. Finishing second is Cole Butcher of Porter’s Lake and Craig Slaunwhite of Terence Bay is third. Wallace says it’s been an unbelievable turn of events. He says he would have rather finished third and the two teams in front of him be legal. But he tells Racetime Radio accepts the big win and is incredibly honoured.