Kenny Wallace declared winner of IWK 250 after three drivers were disqualified from Race

Speedway. Officials with the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour says after a post -race inspection, it has disqualified three cars for unapproved carberators including first place finisher Cassius Clark and runner up Dave O’Blenis. With the disqualifications, NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace, who finished third in the race has been declared the winner of the event. Finishing second is Cole Butcher of Porter’s Lake and Craig Slaunwhite of Terence Bay is third. Wallace says it’s been an unbelievable turn of events. He says he would have rather finished third and the two teams in front of him be legal. But he tells Racetime Radio accepts the big win and is incredibly honoured.
The accessible ballfield project in Antigonish got another boost, $50,000 from the County of Antigonish. https://t.co/sIzs0hrwGD
Antigonish County supports Accessible Ballfield Project1:54 pm
The County of Antigonish is contributing $50,000 to the costs of an accessible ballfield in the area. Earlier this year, Antigonish Challenger Baseball received $150,000 from the Toronto Blue Jay’s Jays Care Foundation for an accessible ballfield, including a turf infield and wheelchair accessible dugouts. They also received $150,000 from the Town of Antigonish for […]
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says hosting National...9:48 am
With the Special Olympics Canada 2018 Summer Games less than two weeks away, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron called the event a huge opportunity for the area. He said an area of this size being able to host an event of this magnitude is a great story. He said the area far exceeded the […]
Kenny Wallace declared winner of IWK 250 after three drivers...1:19 pm
