Kenny Wallace exciting about Racing at Riverside International Speedway

This year’s IWK 250 has a big name attached.

The celebrity driver for this year’s IWK 250 at the Riverside Speedway is well known NASCAR personality Kenny Wallace.

Wallace fill be part of a field of 37 teams vying for the checkered flag and the John W. Chisholm Memorial Cup. He will also make a special appearance at the track on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. for autographs, as well as the autograph session set for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday before getting on the track.

Wallace said he is excited to visit Nova Scoita and has heard nothing but great things from other drivers about Riverside Speedway and the surrounding area.

Wallace said the race is first and foremost about helping children, noting he will visit the IWK on Thursday morning.

The fun begins on Thursday with the IWK 250 Test Fest and Tailgate Party featuring Signal Hill. The weekend will also feature a tribute to the late Don Biederman, Canadian stock car racer with links to Riverside. Two vintage race cars restored in his memory will be on display at the track on Friday and Saturday.

The IWK 250 practice session runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 9 p.m. – the box office opens at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Racing starts Friday at 7 p.m. with the Henry’s AUTOPRO 150 for the NAPA Sportsman Series and the Maritime Legends Challenge for the Maritime League of Legends.

On Saturday the grandstand opens at noon and the Opening Ceremony starts at 7 p.m., followed by the green flag for the IWK 250.