Kenny Wallace to Return to the IWK 250

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace is returning to the IWK 250 to defend his win from last

year.

Wallace placed third in the race at the 2018 running of the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis at Riverside Speedway. However, the top two finishers were disqualified because their carburetors didn’t pass tech . Wallace said he wants to race them again.

Weekend passes for the IWK Super Race Weekend are now available online at www.riversidespeedway.ca

The weekend passes include admission for the IWK 250 Testfest and Tailgate party on July 18, the NAPA Sportsman Series Henry’s AUTOPRO 100 and Maritimes Legends Challenge on July 19, and the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis on July 20.