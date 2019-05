It was the final convocation for St. FX University’s President Kent MacDonald. MacDonald will

be leaving the university this summer after his five year contract expires. He reminded graduates that St. FX relies on its alumni to spread the word of the school. To illustrate that point he asked grads to stand if they had a parent, sibling, relative, coach, teacher or neighbour who encouraged them to attend. Most of the graduating class stood in both the morning and afternoon convocation sessions.