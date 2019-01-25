Kent MacDonald receives Distinguished Alumni Award from University of Pennsylvania

The President of St. FX University Kent MacDonald has been honoured by the University of

Pennsylvania. At a ceremony last week in Philadelphia, MacDonald was presented with the Distinguished Alumni Award. The presentation was made during a higher education leadership conference at the university.

MacDonald received his Doctorate degree from the University of Pennsylvania where his research focused on higher performing institutions and higher education leadership and management.

MacDonald has held a number of senior leadership positions in the private and the not-for-profit sectors and as an educator in the elementary, secondary, and post-secondary systems.