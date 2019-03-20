Kent MacDonald Will Not Re-offer for Second Five-Year Term as St. FX President; will Leave Post this Summer

StFX will have a new president in the fall.

In a letter issued to members of the StFX community Tuesday, University President Kent

MacDonald said he would not be renewing his contract with the school. MacDonald signed on for a five year term as the university’s president in 2014.

MacDonald said he told StFX Board of Governors Chair, Mike Boyd, of his decision earlier this month. After reflection and conversations with his wife Mary-Ellen, MacDonald said they decided now is the right time to pass the torch to someone else.

In the letter, MacDonald said his proudest achievement at StFX is the creation of the Xaverian Fund, a $50 million endowment for StFX student scholarships and bursaries. He said it`s been a blessing to get to know so many people in the town and region.

For now, MacDonald will focus on wrapping up some projects at StFX for the remainder of his tenure. As for what will follow, MacDonald said he plans to give that more thought, and in time, he`ll look at different opportunities