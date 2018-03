Fraser announced the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency will invest $275,000 in the facility. The money will allow the venue to host national level mountain bike races.

The Keppoch Mountain recreation area has received a boost from the Federal Government. During Keppoch Fun Day yesterday, Central Nova MP Sean

The President of Positive Action for Keppoch Society John Chiasson says the funding will go towards a $630,000 expansion on the mountain.

Chiasson says they will be cutting trail for this development within two weeks, with completion by the summer of 2019