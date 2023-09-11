Keppoch Mountain receives $556,000 for three projects from the Federal Government

Keppoch Mountain received federal funding for a trio of projects over the last number of

months.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said the majority of the $556,000 is going towards Hurricane Fiona relief, which he said allowed the facility to reconstruct its damaged trail network and clean up fallen trees and debris that made the trails unusable.

He said $28,000 is going to a digital acceleration pilot, which will allow the facility to use digital and on-line tools, which will help monitor operations, and operate more effectively. Fraser said some funding is also going towards the tourism offerings Keppoch provides.