Keppoch Mountain Recreation Area continues to upgrade Facilities

The Keppoch Mountain Recreation area in Antigonish County continues to build for the future, upgrading facilities and cutting trail.

Keppoch General Manager Paul Basile says area residents who haven’t visited the mountain lately will see changes as soon as they arrive. There’s renovations to the base area, adding some extra space and making the trails more accessible.

By the end of the year, Basile expects it will have added almost 20 kilometres of multi-use trail.

Basile says it’s also making plans for its next Family Fun Day on October 14th.