Kevin Wamsley named Interim St. FX University President

StFX named its interim president.

St. Francis Xavier University’s Board of Governors announced Dr. Kevin Wamsley, the school’s

current academic vice-president and provost, as interim president effective August 1, 2019.

Wamsley will replace Dr. Kent MacDonald who was appointed 18th President in 2014. MacDonald previously announced he would not seek another term with StFX.

Wamsley called the announcement exciting and he welcomes the opportunity.

Wamsley will serve as interim president for proposed 12 month period. His responsibilities will include operation of the univeristy, government relations, and dealing with donors.

Wamsley began his term as academic vp and provost StFX in 2015, and he accepted a request to renew that post, effective August 1, 2020.

A presidential search committee is in the beginning stages of a process expected to take several months.