Kilted Golf Tournament Draws 28 Teams

The Kilted Golf Tournament was held at the Antigonish Golf Club yesterday.

A total of 28 teams of four were entered, playing a four person scramble.

The overall winner is the Bobby Dunphy Team which includes Bobby Dunphy, Adam Dunphy, Sam Gorman and Maria Dunphy.

The Mixed Division Winner is the Laurie Oakes Team, made up of Laurie Oakes, Kim Bobko, Anthony Borden and Allie Affleck.

The Ladies Division Winner is the Jenna Pitts Team of Jenna Pitts, Janelle Marchand, Justine Grace and Kenzie Gillis.