Kingsbury, Walker Named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Two basketball players are the St. FX Athletes of the Week. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Basketball Guard Kim Kingsbury, who played two strong

games for the X-Women in losses to the Memorial over the weekend, including a team-high 16 points, six rebounds and three assists in Saturday night’s game. She currently leads the team in scoring this season averaging 7.2 points a game.

The male athlete of the week is centre Cameron Walker, scoring 17 points for the X-Men in Sunday’s win over Memorial. He also had six rebounds, two steals and a block. He had six points and five rebounds in Saturday’s win over the Seahawks. Walker, in his fifth year with

the X-Men is averaging 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds a game this season.