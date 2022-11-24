Knights of Columbus Christmas Toy Drive Plus Underway

Antigonish Town and County. The Knights of Columbus Christmas Toy Drive Plus officially got underway on Monday. An annual tradition aimed at making Christmas a little brighter for some families is underway inAntigonish Town and County. The Knights of Columbus Christmas Toy Drive Plus officially got underway on Monday.

The drive made changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic; giving gift cards to the families instead of toys. One of the organizers of the drive, Clarence DeYoung says they are continuing with gift cards this year.

DeYoung says the name change better reflects of what they are doing for families, to use the gift cards to buy toys, clothing like coats and boots, or groceries for Christmas Dinner. Families will receive gift cards from Dollarama, Walmart, 5 to a Dollar, Canadian Tire and Superstore.

Gift cards or cash donations can be dropped off at their location at Antigonish Market Square. E-transfers can be made to koccounciltoydrive@gmail.com