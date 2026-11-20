The Knights of Columbus in Antigonish County are once again lending a helping hand to families in need at Christmas.

This week, the Knights began accepting donations of gift cards and money at their location at Market Square.

One of the organizers of Toy Drive Plus, Clarence DeYoung says the need could be potentially higher this year.

DeYoung says they are asking for gift card donations from Canadian Tire, Walmart, Superstore or Antigonish 5 to a Dollar. Money donated will be used to purchase gift cards.

The Market Square location is open from 10 a-m to 5 p-m Monday to Friday, and Saturday from 10 a-m to 3 p-m. The phone number for Toy Drive Plus is 902-867-2648.