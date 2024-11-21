Knights of Columbus Launch Toy Drive in Antigonish Town and County

An annual Christmas Toy Drive in Antigonish Town and County is underway.

The Monsignor Hugh MacPherson Knights of Columbus Toy Drive Plus officially started on Monday, opening their location to accept donations at Antigonish Market Square.

One of the organizers of the Toy Drive, Clarence DeYoung, says once again this year, the drive will provide gift cards to local families in need at Christmas.

DeYoung says every cent donated goes to the kids.