Knights of Columbus Toy Drive Assists 200 Families

The 2021 Knights of Columbus Toy Drive in Antigonish Town and County has been declared a success.

One of the organizers of the Christmas toy drive, Clarence DeYoung says through the generosity of many, it was able to assist 200 families, including 418 children. That’s about the same as last year.

DeYoung says the Knights of Columbus are deeply touched by the generosity of local residents.

Once again this year, because of the pandemic, DeYoung says it gave the families gift cards instead of toys that could be used to purchase presents for the children. For each child, families were given gift cards worth $75. That translates into more than $30,000 raised in the 2021 Toy Drive.