Knitting sale starting at 9 a.m. at 10 East Shamrock Acres. Knitting, children’s sweaters, socks, mitts, miscellaneous.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
There have been 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia since the last update from the province on Friday, http://bit.ly/3jezLW2
Antigonish native and Chronicle Herald editorial cartoonist Bruce MacKinnon is being honoured by his peers. MacKinnon has won an award for editorial and political cartoons from the National Cartoonists Society in the United States.
Health and Wellness Department officials Identify 72 New Cas...4:22 pm | Read Full Article
The province has announced there are 72 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Friday. There have also been 63 recoveries. There were 31 new cases reported on Saturday, 19 on Sunday and 22 today. Most of the new infections are in Central Zone, with 58. There are eight new cases in Northern […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says a busy session of the House...10:27 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says there will no shortage of matters to deal with when the House of Commons resumes its sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week his new cabinet will be sworn in on October 26th, and Parliament will return on November 22nd. Fraser says there’s a wide assortment of items […]
Sports Roundup – October 176:03 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Varsity Athletics At the UNB/St. Thomas Invitational Cross Country Meet in Fredericton, the X-Women were second overall and the X-Men fourth. St. FX’s Siona Chisholm ran to a second place individual showing in the women’s race. At St. FX Stadium, both the men’s and women’s soccer teams hosted Acadia. Andrew Keating scored […]