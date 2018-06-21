Koszkulics Inducted into the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame

Management for the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame recently to announced the 10 new inductees, including one local man, who will comprise the Class of 2018.

George Koszkulics, from New Glasgow, was inducted in the Competitor/Builder, Stock Car category. Koszkulics started racing in 1974 and, in 2018, is still competing. He has multiple wins as a driver at numerous tracks in the Maritimes.

He was a crew member of the King Racing team when it fielded cars in the ACT Tour, the NASCAR Busch North Series, and the ASA. In 2006, he teamed up with Nova Racing, driving No. 88 and preparing cars for 2015 Pro Stock Tour champion and NASCAR Pinty’s Series winner Donald Chisholm, and for all of the NASCAR celebrity drivers which have participated in the IWK 250.