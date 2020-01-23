Kristina Richard Receives Award as Female Athlete of the Year at Special Olympics Nova Scotia Gala

Several local athletes captured major awards from Special Olympics Nova Scotia at a gala in

Halifax last night.

Kristina Richard of Antigonish was selected as Female Athlete of the Year. Richard competed in track and field at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi last March, where she won gold for Canada in the 4 by 400 metre relay and bronze in the 200 metres.

Track and Field athlete Nicole Roberts of Antigonish won the Frank Hayden Award. The award, named in honour of one of the pioneers of the Special Olympics movement, recognizes long-time dedication to sport. Pictou County’s Lesley Sobey was named Special Olympics Nova Scotia Volunteer of the Year.