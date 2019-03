Special Olympics athlete Kristina Richard will receive a hero’s welcome Friday. There will be a victory parade and reception for Richard, who won a gold and a bronze medal in Track and Field at the recent Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.

The parade will gather first behind the old post office building on Main Street in Antigonish. The parade begins on Main Street at one p.m., then to Church Street, before ending at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre.

Richard says she appreciated the support from local residents as she competed in Abu Dhabi, particularly when she won her first medal, a bronze in the 200 metres.

Richard captured gold in the 4 by 400 metre relay. Richard says she was also pleased to post personal best times in both events she medaled in.