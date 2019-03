Antigonish native Kristina Richard has won a gold medal at the Special Olympics World Games

in Abu Dhabi. Richard, a track and field athlete, captured her gold medal in the 4 X 400 relay today. She was the lead runner for the Canadian team in this race. The Canadian foursome crossed the finish line in a time of 5:15.32. Richard earlier won a bronze in the 200 metres. She also placed 5th in the 100 metres