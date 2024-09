Long-time resident Kulbir Singh has announced his candidacy for the District 4 seat on Antigonish County Council. Singh,a lead scientist with a PhD in Chemistry, has lived in the area for the past 18 years. Singh believes his professional experience in science would be a great asset to county council if elected.

Singh says as a new candidate, he welcomes the opportunity to listen to suggestions and concerns about the issues that matter to the residents of District 4.