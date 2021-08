The Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia Under 18 Major Hockey League have a new head coach.

Kyle Gillies, an assistant coach for the past 10 seasons with the Islanders will lead Cape Breton West into the 2021-22 season.

The Port Hood native who lives in Judique replaces Nick MacNeil, who has hired as an assistant coach with the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.