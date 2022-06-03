La Co-operative de Transport de Chéticamp seek Additional Funding from Inverness County Municipality

The Manager of La Co-operative de Transport de Chéticamp, Marielle Bourgeois told council they are hoping to get more money from the municipality.

Bourgeois said they serve the northern part of Inverness, and surrounding areas, getting people to medical appointments, picking up groceries, or fetching prescriptions, and travelling to Inverness, Baddeck, Sydney, Antigonish, and as far as Halifax. To travel around the Chéticamp area, Bourgeois said they charge $12, to go to Inverness and back costs $60, and a roundtrip to Sydney is $85.

The service, which is also called L’Acabie, has two non-accessible, six passenger vans, one non-accessible five-passenger SUV, and one accessible four-passenger van, Bourgeois said, noting that they applied under the Rural Transit Solution Fund to get two all-wheel drive hybrids to replace existing vehicles.

In 2018, Bourgeois said they had a ridership of 1,940, and by March, 2022 that grew to 8,076. She said those numbers didn’t drop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bourgeois said the price of gas is one of their biggest fiscal challenges, and another problem is the funding formula to public transit organizations, which does not consider the many kilometres they drive.